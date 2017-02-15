Black News

Women’s City Club of Pasadena Blinn House Blues Night at The Women’s City Club of Pasadena, located in the 1906 Historic Blinn House. 160 N. Oakland, Pasadena, CA 91101 February 25, 2017, 7-9pm.

Broadway Star Charlotte Crossley and company are singing the blues in celebration of Black History Month at the historic Blinn House, home of the Women’s City Club of Pasadena! Charlotte is best known for her appearances in “The Color Purple,” “Hairspray,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Bette Midler’s “Clams on the Half Shell Revue” and “Twenty Feet from Stardom” to name a few…Don’t miss this special event, honoring one of the many contributions of African Americans to the American Songbook!

This is an excellent way to sample the many events we offer our membership. This event is open to WCC Members and their guests as well as Prospective Members, who are encouraged to sample up to three events before joining.

RESERVATION REQUIRED BY FEBRUARY 17TH. $25 per person (Payment is required in advance by contacting the Club at (626) 796-056.)

No-host Bar Available and Lite Snacks

Since 1945, the Women’s City Club of Pasadena has been providing its members a place to enjoy good times leisurely, network professionally and impact our local community in a meaningful way. Located in the historic 1906 Blinn House, the location provides the perfect place to host any of life’s celebrations, special events or business meetings/