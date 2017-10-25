Blacks Dying on the Vine

Time is of the essence and we must take action now. Technology has positioned us to do business with our people nationwide, so let us take advantage of technology as others have done. If America can do business with China and other countries, then we can do business with our brothers and sisters in Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, etc.

Black-owned businesses cannot survive with only the support of Blacks who live in the nearby vicinity. In recent years, the increase in housing prices, coupled with whites now recognizing the value of living in the inner cities and returning at an alarming rates, are forcing Blacks to live in suburbia. The demolishing of housing projects and relocating tenants outside of the Black-populated major cities have placed an additional strain on the bottom line for Black businesses—proﬁts.

Black America better wake up and take the next exit that leads to ﬁnancial freedom. Business ownership, supporting Black-owned businesses by any means necessary, product manufacturing, and vocational training are the roads that lead to our economic freedom. Blacks must take their focus off the White House and focus on their Black House. We must leave Wall Street and support and rebuild the Black-owned businesses on Our Streets and if not now—when?

We are confusing our children when we tell them we were kings and queens, who built pyramids, invented blood plasma, was the

ﬁrst successful open-heart surgeon, as well as all other accomplishments we made. They have to be scratching their heads and saying

under their breath, “What happened?” One day the children will ask you what happened and what will you tell them? Will you tell them what the white man did and admit to telling them what you failed to do, so they will not make the same mistake, and leaving their children in the “Economic Ditch” as we have left our children today? Of course, Dr. Claud Anderson’s newest book, A Black History Reader: 101 Questions You Never Thought to Ask, might help to leave a better taste in their mouths for you as a parent.

Upon frequent inquiries about hard to ﬁnd businesses, I have compiled a Black Business Listing for Los Angeles. I suggest that every major city do the same. Visit my website www.Drrosie. com and click on Black Business Listing. You will ﬁ nd businesses such as:

Auto mechanic, antique appraisal, trademark, copyright and patent attorney, probate attorney and real estate attorney, family law, criminal, and bankruptcy attorney, balloons & party supplies, beauty supply, bookstores, business consultants, carpet, caterers, cleaners, men & women clothing stores, CPAs, corporations for proﬁ t & non-proﬁts, construction companies, copying & faxing, eateries/restaurants, electricians, estate planners, event planners, eviction service, gardeners, graphic designers/illustrators, hair braiders locs, extension, health food & herbs stores, holistic practitioners, insurance, landscape, legal document preparer, limousine service, literary service, live scan & ﬁnger printing, market, nail/manicurist/pedicurist/, notary, personal chef, photography, video production, duplication/VHS/CDs, plumbers, printing, PR/promotion, publishers, real estate, recording studios, rooﬁng, Spanish instructors, speakers/trainers, tax preparers, typing services, web designersCheck other links on www.Drrosie.com for black manufactured products and Black-owned businesses.

Always do what is right.

[Dr. Rosie Milligan, Minister, Talk Show Host, Sr. Estate Planner, Author of What You Need To Know Before Starting Your Business and Getting Out of Debt Made Simple Owner of Professional Business Consulting/Services, 1425 W. Manchester Avenue Ste. B, Los Angeles, California 90047, 323-750-3592 , drrosie@aol.com. www. Drrosie.com.]