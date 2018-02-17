Black History Parade and Festival – 17 February 2018

Greetings My Friend!

Last year, many of us joined together to walk the Black History Parade from Charles White Park in Altadena to Robinson Park in Pasadena. Our goal was simply, by our mere presence alone, to bring attention to issues confronting the Black Community, particularly those impacting young African American men.

With a myriad of issues: education, employment economic development, access to capital and yes the improvement of police community relations, let us walk together to demonstrate our unity and resolve to create pathways for community transformation. We must continue to hold leaders accountable and ourselves.

This year, the Black History Parade will take place on Saturday, 17 February. We will assemble around 9 am at Charles White Park, Figueroa Street and Fair Oaks Avenue. I am recommending that we wear black suit, white shirt, black tie and comfortable walking shoes.

I am hoping that you will be responsible for bringing at least three (3) friends to join us!

Please let District Liaison Jana West know that you will join us on the 17th. She is copied on this email and her telephone number is 626-744-4738. Thank you and I look forward to your joining us in the Black History Parade.

Respectfully, John