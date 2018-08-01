Be aware of Door-to- Door Home Repair Scams:

The summer months are prime time for home repair scams. The general ruse involves someone coming to your door and offering to do work on your home, typically at a big discount.

AARP’s Fraud Watch Network has prepared this video “Door-to-Door Home Repairs Scams”, the ﬁ rst of a series we will be sharing with you, to illustrate several of the most common scams and to make it easier for you to share this information with your friends and family, so they too know what to look for to avoid becoming victims. You can also check the video here: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=ﬁ BBtoXehZc&featu re=youtu.be