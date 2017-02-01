Black News

My history tells me that there was a great period of Black political accomplishment immediately following Slavery. Names like P. B.S. Pinchback and James Lewis were elected to the U.S. Senate to represent Louisiana. In the 1860’s, Blacks represented North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Virginia, in state houses and the Federal Legislatures. They sat on state courts and represented their states. Black leaders like Frederick Douglass, born in 1817, was one of the leaders of this period. It is noted that sometimes Blacks were elected and not seated and, therefore, could not serve. Thaddeus Stevens a White politician devised a plan to give every free Black man forty acres of land. This radical plan ﬁzzled and died.

100 years later, in the 1960’s, Dr Martin Luther King led a Civil Rights movement that resulted in numerous Blacks being elected to statehouses in nearly every state in the Union. I call this the Second Reconstruction. More than the elections that resulted in enough Blacks to create a Congressional Black Caucus, his movement resulted in Civil Rights for African Americans. The 1964 and 1965 Civil Rights Laws allowed the right to vote, equal rights, and equal right to public accommodations, among other things.

November 4, 2008 Barack Obama shocked the world, as he was elected to become the 44th President of the United States. With wife and ﬁrst Lady, Michelle Obama, he served two terms. His election ended the Third Reconstruction and like the previous ones the opposition political leaders are working hard to erase the fact that we were here. The fact is, we are still here, ﬁghting for freedom Justice and equality. That is our legacy. That is our gift to the world.

In a book entitled, Go, Tell Michelle, which is a book of letters of pride to Michelle Obama, written by African American Women, there is one letter that stands out for me. That letter tells about how one family got over because Aunt Lillie would hear that hard times had hit and she would board the Greyhound Bus with suitcases ﬁlled with clothes, fruit from Aunt Lillie’s yard, and well wrapped hog pieces to feed the family. This letter ends saying that when the writer found out that your mother was coming to stay with you in the White House, she was ecstatic to know the Obama girls would have a second mother. She writes that even though your Mother didn’t bring a bushel of apples and pears, she would be toting bushels of love. The Obama years in the White House are over but the inspiration, imagery and memory lingers on. Now we can inspire our young with the stories of our First Black President, as we encourage them to become the second. The chairs at the White House are waiting for the continuation of this Reconstruction.

While the pendulum has, once again, swung in the opposite direction and we are, once again, having to ﬁght, racism, discrimination, loss of voting rights and privileges, at the end of each period of struggle, we bounce back stronger. Currently, the Congressional Black Caucus has gotten much larger. The judiciary is totally integrated. The business world has Black millionaire and billionaire titans. And we are ﬁnding more and more Blacks in places of power. The harder we have to ﬁght for our rights, the more we gain…. Fight On!