Bad Karma is God’s revenge for willful sinful acts.

The latest GOP effort to repeal and replace “Obamacare” was fatally wounded in the Senate Monday night when two more Republican senators announced their opposition to the legislation strongly backed by President Donald Trump.

The question is: Why and how could Donald Trump promise the American people that he would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act upon taking ofﬁce when he didn’t have a clue as to what the health care bill was all about? His claim of providing a better, cheaper health care system was just another Trump fantasy to garner support for his repeal ambitions.

A quick guess is Trump wasn’t looking to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, he was focused on “Obamacare”. Trump like millions of Americans didn’t know that they were one and the same.

Donald Trump is obsessed with destroying the political legacy of Barack Obama and is committed to doing it at any cost.

Despite reports from the CBO and rejections by Republican Senators, Trump still thinks his party will support his obsession to rebuff Barack Obama. “I’m sitting here with pen in hand just waiting for my Senate to send me the bill to sign’. Well just sit on brother, it will never happen.

Trump inspired racism in his base supporters with his constant criticism of Barack Obama. “I will repeal and replace the disastrous Obamacare on day one upon taking ofﬁ ce”. It’s a sad commentary but most of Trump’s supporters thought that “Obamacare” was legislation enacted to give lazy “Blacks” free health care.

America, listen up! Blacks represent a mere 14% of the US population. Forty-two million persons. Of that 42 million over 30 million are gainfully employed or are entrepreneurs earning an above average living. Among the remaining 12 million are the elderly, retirees, students, and babies.

When it comes to repealing the “Affordable Care Act” there is push back from all corners, primarily from white voters, “Don’t take away our health care”.

New York’s top elected Democrats rallied against the Republican Congress’ proposals to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, saying they will take legal action, if necessary, to stop it. State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, speaking before a crowd of unionized health care workers at Mount Sinai Hospital, said if the plans to repeal and replace Obamacare in the GOP-led Senate and House do become law, he will sue on behalf of New Yorkers. “I’ve developed a bit of a reputation as the guy who sues Donald Trump and the federal government,” Schneiderman said to cheers. “Always on the merits, and boy, have we got a lot of merits on our side.”

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf: “This is a sad issue for millions of Pennsylvania families who now continue to worry about their access to health care. I will continue to ﬁght to save health care access and consumer protections that help protect the health and ﬁnancial security of Pennsylvanians. This shallow and shameful attempt to score political points at the expense of the sick, poor, elderly and disabled will not soon be forgotten.”

At least a half-dozen GOP senators have now expressed public or private concerns about the party’s current trajectory. Their worry: Republicans will be blamed for wreaking havoc on the health care system and causing people to lose their coverage without any assurance they have a superior — or any — plan of their own.

The United States of America, the greatest country the world has ever known is divided and misguided by racism and most recently nepotism.

At the end of World War II, countries of the world split into two factions. The leader of Communist nations was the Soviet Union and the non-communist nations or the democratic ones came to be known as “free world” countries with the United States as leader as it was and is the principal democratic superpower. The United States was and still is the most powerful of all democratic states. Its government took the lead in world affairs, provided aid to war-torn European countries. The economy in the US was booming, people wanted to live like the Westerners.

Moreover, there was a free economy. So, the US was looked up to and the President of United States by way of extension becomes the leader of the free world.

The term became more widely used against the USSR and its allies during the 1950s in the Cold War era, when the U.S. depicted a foreign policy based on a struggle between “a democratic alliance and a communist realm set on world domination”.

Since the 2016 election of Donald Trump as President of the United States, more American, Canadian and European media outlets and commentators have ascribed the title “leader of the free world” to Chancellor Angela Merkel. Donald Trump’s failure to affirm Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty and U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement sparked a new round of media pronouncements of Angela Merkel as the Leader of the Free World. This is the price America and the free world is paying because of Donald Trump’s obsession with delegitimizing Barack Obama.

The Affordable Care Act certainly needs attention and the broken issues need ﬁxing. It is the culmination of the efforts of many previous US presidents including Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and Bill Clinton among others. The legislation was ﬁnally made a reality by Barack Obama, a Black man whom Donald Trump went all out to deny his American citizenship and to this day indiscriminately reverses Obama executive orders regardless to who it hurts, just to defame him.

The theory of karma can be thought to be an extension to Newton’s third law of action and reaction where every action of any kind including words, thoughts feelings, the totality of our existence, will eventually have a reaction, same type of energy coming back to the one that caused it. It implies that absolutely nothing exists, which does not comply with the law of cause and effect.

Trump’s Karma: Donald Trump, one who gloriﬁes in being praised and admired has the lowest approval rating of any American president in history.

Donald Trump is the only US president since World War I not considered the leader of the free world and the list goes on and on.

His proposed legislation to “Repeal and Replace” Obamacare is being rejected by his own party. He now has a new obsession that needs placating: Revenge on those who would deny him revenge on Barack Obama.

His most obnoxious proposed legislation to date is to cut Medicaid by 800 Billion dollars. This is a blow to the least among us, the poor, the elderly, the handicapped the mentally challenged, women’s health, and babies born with birth defects.

Bad Karma is God’s revenge for willful sinful acts.