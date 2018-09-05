Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber, PhD Elected as Caucus Chair

The California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) is pleased to announce the election of Dr. Shirley N. Weber (AD 79) as the incoming Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus. Assemblymember Weber has been a champion for education and civil rights. This year, Dr. Weber authored two Caucus priority bills Assembly Bill 2635 regarding properly funding underperforming students, and Assembly Bill 931 which seeks to improve public safety through changing law enforcement’s use of force policies.

“Because of her leadership raise their sons to be men. Then he also said that Black lives don’t matter because Blacks kill more Blacks. At that point I saw that half the church was empty. Rev. Williams was not in tune to what he should say to mourners at Aretha’s funeral. He is an example of someone who paid no attention. He did not pay attention to the people leaving. He did not analyze and adjust his message to ﬁ t the occasion. He said nothing meaningful to Aretha’s family. He did not pay attention to the time (in this case, nearly an hour).

Another positive thing about going to Church is you get to see and hear people exercise their communication skills. You meet people who are involved in various professions and the exposure might inspire your young to a profession. If all you may have heard about church is that you go, you pray, pay and obey, that is not the whole story. Go and try it (again) with an open mind. Get involved. You may like the difference it makes in your child’s life, and maybe yours.

Hopefully, you may never need to explore bail or get your child out of jail.