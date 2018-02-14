Assemblymember Holden Welcomes Back Former Staff to District Team

Pasadena, CA – Catherine Del Rosario is returning to Assemblymember Chris Holden’s staff as District Director.

Holden welcomed her back saying, “Catherine’s organization skills and legislative background already make her an invaluable addition to my ofﬁ ce, but most importantly, she is a great person with a service mindset that will beneﬁt the community.”

Del Rosario is taking the reins from Phlunte Riddle. Del Rosario served as Holden’s Senior Legislative Aide from 2012 to 2016. Her policy focus included public safety, labor and employment, transportation, veteran affairs, human trafﬁcking and domestic violence. In 2016, Del Rosario pursued her passion to equip and empower others by moving to Sydney, Australia to attend Hillsong International Leadership College, where she received training in leadership alongside leaders from over 60 countries. She graduated from the University of California, Davis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science in 2010.

Phlunte Riddle previously spent nearly 30 years with the Pasadena Police Department before joining Holden’s staff. “Phlunte’s leadership and expertise made a positive impact to my district ofﬁce that will be permanent,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. “While the district ofﬁce will miss her, we’re excited to welcome back Catherine Del Rosario as District Director.”