Assemblymember Holden to Host Public Safety Panel Discussion in Monrovia

Propositions 47 and 57 Panel Discussion: What You Need to Know

Assemblymember Chris Holden will host a public safety panel discussion focused on Propositions 47 and 57, and Assembly Bill 109 – the Public Safety Realignment Act, on Thursday, March 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Monrovia Community Center.

“I am bringing together subject matter experts in public safety, probation and reintegration for this educational event to provide up to date information on these ballot initiatives and to answer questions from the community,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden.

Featured panelists include Secretary Scott Kernan, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation; Stephen Walker, Chief of Governmental Affairs for California Correctional Peace Ofﬁcers Association; Robert T. Guthrie, Arcadia Police Chief and Los Angeles County Police Chief’s Association; and Daniel Torres, reintegration specialist for the Flintridge Center. Monrovia City Manager Oliver Chi and L.A. County Chief Probation Ofﬁcer Terri McDonald will provide additional comments during the program.

Proposition 47 and Proposition 57 were ballot initiatives that reformed various criminal justice statutes once passed by California voters. Assembly Bill 109, the Public Safety Realignment Act, was enacted in 2011 to reduce the number of inmates in the state’s prisons, as ordered by a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The Monrovia Community Center is located at 119 W. Palm Ave. Monrovia CA, 91016. To RSVP for this event email Assemblymember.Holden@ Assembly.ca.gov.