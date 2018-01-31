Assemblymember Chris Holden’s Statement on Governor Jerry Brown’s State of the State Address

Today, Governor Jerry Brown delivered the 2018 State of the State Address. Assemblymember Chris Holden (AD – 41) issued the following statement:

“Governor Brown has shown prudence in his approach to governing the great State of California. Thanks to his foresight we have created a $13.5 billion rainy day fund, extended California’s Cap and Trade Program, and increased investments to higher education. These important initiatives lay the foundation for California to be strong and vibrant in the future.

I’m looking forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues in the legislature to tackle the problems outlined in the State of the State. The communities I represent are in risk areas for forest ﬁres and subsequent mudslides. We must take action now to protect our communities and families from these perils as we continue to see the impacts of climate change that are raising temperatures and producing more extreme weather patterns in California.

I applaud Governor Jerry Brown for his passionate leadership and commitment to protecting the gains California has made on our progressive values, and lending a voice to the millions of Californians who are adversely affected by the current federal policies. Governor Brown understands Californian’s unique role as a beacon of hope and change, and knows the world is looking west for leadership.”