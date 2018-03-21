Assemblymember Chris Holden Announces California Legislative Black Caucus Scholarships Applications due April 16, 2018

Assemblymember Chris Holden today announced the availability of applications for the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) Frederick M. Roberts Scholarship for graduating high school seniors. The scholarship application deadline is April 16, 2018 and open to students in the 41st Assembly District.

“The need for financial assistance to students who are pursuing higher education has never been greater,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden, CLBC Chair. “I am pleased to announce on behalf of the Black Caucus, the availability of scholarship funds for deserving students in my district.”

The Frederick M. Roberts Scholarship was established by the CLBC in honor of California’s ﬁrst known man of African American descent elected to the California State Assembly. Scholarship recipients will receive $2,500 in ﬁnancial assistance to help meet educational expenses.

Scholarship candidates must be enrolled full-time freshman students at an accredited college or university. Graduating high school seniors with written proof of acceptance at an accredited academic institution are also eligible and encouraged to apply. Candidates must have a minimum GPA of 2.5.

ALL APPLICATIONS AND SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS MUST BE RECEIVED BY 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, APRIL 16, 2018. Postmarks on that date will not be accepted.

For more information and to download the application, please visit http://blackcaucus. legislature.ca.gov/clbc-scholarship-program.

Please contact Catherine Del Rosario at (626) 351 – 1917 or Catherine.DelRosario@asm. ca.gov with any questions.