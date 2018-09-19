Assemblymember Chris Holden Accepting Applications for 2019 Young Legislators Program

Program aimed at cultivating the next generation of leaders

Assemblymember Chris Holden (AD – 41) today announced the availability of applications for the 2019 Young Legislators Program. Now in its fourth year, the Young Legislators Program, offers high school seniors in the 41st Assembly District a front row seat to the public policy and political arena.

“I’m excited to launch the fourth annual Young Legislators Program for the 41st Assembly District,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. “I have no doubt this program will again have a lasting impact on the students and I look forward to meeting next year’s Young Legislators.”

During the six month program, students will meet once a month to become better advocates on issues they care about, gain valuable leadership skills, and learn about the legislative process. The program concludes with a free trip to northern California to visit the Facebook headquarters and the State Capitol.

“The entire program was phenomenal! It strengthened my passion for politics and has made me become more engaged to further follow what I believe in,” said Osvaldo Valdiviezo who participated in the 2018 Young Legislators Program. “Also the friendships and memories I made are something I treasure and am grateful for.”

The 2019 Young Legislators Program is open to high school seniors living in the 41st Assembly District.

Applicants must commit to ﬁve monthly, 3-4 hour Saturday meetings starting in January 2019 and submit applications by November 21, 2018. Program details and application are available online at https://a41.asmdc.org/young-legislators-program-2019.