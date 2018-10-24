Aspires West Pasadena presents 4th Annual Friends Fundraising Mixer

BACKGROUND: Dr. Jacqueline Jacobs, President/CEO and the Executive Board of Directors of Aspires West Pasadena invites you to attend the 4th Annual Friends Fundraising Mixer. Aspires West Pasadena is an established 501 (c) (3) non-proﬁ t after school program that has served Pasadena and the surrounding communities since 2006.

WHAT: 4th Annual Friends Fundraising Mixer

VISION: Aspires West Pasadena is committed to a vision that all people are of inﬁ nite worth.

This vision compels us to live as ambassadors in the world and to ignite a spirit of hope and inspiration in our youth by preparing them for academic success and aiding them to acquiring the life skills necessary for a purposeful and productive life.

WHEN: AWP Friends Fundraising Date: Saturday, October 27, 2018, Time: 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

WHERE: Altadena Community Church Fellowship Hall – 943 E. Altadena Dr., Altadena, CA 91001

WHO: AWP Friends: Chair Charlotte Gardner-Jackson, Co-Chair Katy Townsend, Connie Bass, Virginia Dedeaux, Betty J. Ford, Labarbara Madison & Herbertean Morris

CONTACT: TEL: 626.797.0789 EMAIL: awpasadena@gmail.com

CONTRIBUTIONS: Checks/Money Orders, addressed to Aspires West Pasadena, may be mailed to: 444 North Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91103 or Visit: www.aspireswestpasadena.com Pay Pal is available or Join AWP Friends on Saturday, October 27, 2018 and bring a donation.

NO AMOUNT IS TOO SMALL.