As I See It…

The First Harris/Trump Showdown!

We have all seen this movie many times. Someone takes over a territory, and they run it as they please. They take the best of everything for themselves and if anyone objects, they too are afraid to say so. To secure their grip on the territories that they control, they appoint the judges, sheriffs and the like.

Everyone is afraid of this person, and no one would offer a word of criticism since that would lead to their immediate banishment. The safe thing for everyone is just to do as they are told, and to not ask any questions since it would be dangerous to do so.

Meanwhile, back at the Capitol, billions of dollars are changing hands. This is the result of the huge tax cuts for the wealthiest citizens. Is it fair? No. Do they need it? Also, no. Is anyone going to do anything about it? No, again.

Even in paradise there can be problems. There are eight Judges, who can limit your power, or possibly take it all away. So, the thing to do is to get control of at least ﬁve, and then you will be free to do as you choose. So, you ﬁnd that critical number ﬁve. and thus you have solved your problem. You expect that your appointment will sail right through, and then everything will be perfect for you, and that is the way that it should be.

So, even though you have almost unlimited power, there is the possibility that it can be taken away from you. There is someone who is investigating you for possible criminal activity. If they ﬁnd anything, you may lose most, if not all, of your power. It appears that you already have four Judges that you can count on. However, you will be absolutely safe if you can get one more. Just one more! How hard can that be?

After a long search, you ﬁnd “Your Judge”. He is everything that you were looking for, and he believes that you are “Above the Law”.

Just as you are celebrating, you learn that your hudge has a problem, and that Senator Kamala Harris will be discussing that with him. That is terrible news for you, since you know that she’s both brilliant and tenacious. If that was not enough, she is not afraid of you, or anyone else.

Have a nice day!

