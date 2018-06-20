Arresting Children to Get Wall, Using The Bible as Authority

I am a great grandfather to a two year old child. She is a precious prize who loves her mother. She came into the world through and is totally dependent on her mother. I mention this because of the image of the two year old holding on to the body of her mother as the mother is being searched and handcuffed by guards, arresting her at the behest of Donald J. Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policy.

This is the month for graduation, Father’s Day and Juneteenth and Black Music month. It is overshadowed by Donald Trump’s treatment of Hispanic Families and separating families from their children for trying to come to America for a better life.

On Friday, June 15, 2018, I heard Jerrson Sessions, the U.S. Attorney General, justify the separation of children from their parents by using some scripture from the Apostle Paul in Romans 13 of the Bible. When asked about the separation, Donald Trump lied and said it was the Democrats fault and that it was a problem that could be solved in just a short time, but he is doing nothing about it.

The Republicans hold the majority in Congress in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. The Attorney General is a Republican and the President is a Republican. This is criminal child abuse. The separation being done to children not only separates them from parents but further separates them from their siblings. This is similar to what the slavers did to the African’s stolen for the slave trade. In Gorée Island, off the coast of Senegal West Africa. There were separate holding cells for men, women, boys and girls.

I can only imagine my great granddaughter crying herself to sleep, not understanding where mommy is and why she left her. The Republicans, under Donald Trump, seem to have lost their souls. We thought when twenty pre-schoolers were killed a few years ago, in a schoolhouse shooting, that would be the end of mass killings of American children but the Congress would not pass a bill outlawing mass shooting by guns. I suppose if they turn their backs on our American children, what can we expect they would do to children from other countries.

They fear losing the next election if the NRA went against them in their next election, even at the expense of the lives of children. That same fear was present when faced with the spectacle of losing the support of Donald Trump for their next election has made the Republicans sell out the children for keeping their job. One Congressman did call them out saying they were acting like they were a cult.

It is clear that to the Republicans, keeping their job is more important than the American people. Trump is a different kind of animal. He has threatened to shut down the First Amendment Right to a free press. He loves Dictators who have consolidated all powers in themselves, such as Putin and, more recently, Kim Jong-un, and thrown his friends under the bus while congratulating and honoring America’s enemies.

Trump has demanded loyalty oaths from employees and volunteers. He loves praise. He would love to dominate America and the world, and wants to privatize every industry including education through appointees like Betsy Devose. He wants to lock up his opponents and wants to live the good life at Mar-a-Lago, playing golf while the rest of America is suffering. He Hates Mexicans like Hitler hated the Jews. He wants to build a wall to keep Mexicans out of America and will use any measure, even biblical scriptures, quoting Nehemiah, to justify their wall.

It is interesting to note that ﬁve First Ladies of the United States have stated their opposition to the present policy. These ladies include Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Rossalyn Carter, Laura Bush, and even Melania Trump.

We have heard and seen the use of the Bible against Native Americans. America has used the Bible against the Japanese to put them in concentration camps during World War II, and, of course, against Africans to justify America’s original sin of slavery. One commentator compared the Dred Scott decision by the U.S. Courts to what is currently happening. (Dred Scott was a Virginia slave who worked for most of his life around St. Louis, Missouri. … He and his wife sued for their freedom, a process that took them all the way to the Supreme Court. … On March 6, 1857, the Supreme Court made the so-called “Dred Scott decision.” …That decision said in short that a black man has no rights that a white man must follow.)

I see the actions of Trump are rabbit-like, as he goes from one issue to another like a rabbit goes from one hole to another. Watch out. Anybody praising the policy should remember the words of Lutheran Pastor Martin Neimoller. He said, “They came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was a not a Jew, then they came for the Communists and I did not speak up because I was not a Communist, then they came for the socialists and trade unionists and I did not speak out. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me. Now they have come for Mexican kids, who’s next?

Remember Boko Haram?