Are You Looking for a Black Owned Business?

Upon frequent inquiries about hard to ﬁnd businesses, I have compiled a Black Business Listing for Los Angeles. I suggest that every major city do the same. Visit my website www.Drrosie. com and click on Black Business Listing. You will ﬁnd businesses such as:

Auto mechanic, antique appraisal, trademark, copyright and patent attorney, probate attorney and real estate attorney, family law, criminal, and bankruptcy attorney, balloons & party supplies, beauty supply, bookstores, business consultants, carpet, caterers, cleaners, men & women clothing stores, CPAs, corporations for profit & non-profits, construction companies, copying & faxing, eateries/restaurants, electricians, estate planners, event planners, eviction service, gardeners, graphic designers/illustrators, hair braiders locs, extension, health food & herbs stores, holistic practitioners, insurance, landscape, legal document preparer, limousine service, literary service, live scan & ﬁ nger printing, market, nail/manicurist/pedicurist/, notary, personal chef, photography, video production, duplication/VHS/CDs, plumbers, printing, PR/promotion, publishers, real estate, recording studios, rooﬁng, Spanish instructors, speakers/trainers, tax preparers, typing services, web designers Check other links on www.Drrosie.com for black manufactured products and Black-owned businesses.

Always do what is right. Please print the list, keep it near and share.

[Dr. Rosie Milligan, Minister, Talk Show Host, Sr. Estate Planner, Author of What You Need To Know Before Starting Your Business and Getting Out of Debt Made Simple Owner of Professional Business Consulting/Services, 1425 W. Manchester Avenue Ste. B, Los Angeles, California 90047, 323-750-3592, drrosie@aol.com. www. Drrosie.com.]