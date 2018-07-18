Another Summer Opportunity for Youth

Summertime is the time for young people to explore career choices. They need to be introduced to and experience various career choices for the future. Most young people can’t sew on a button or mend a hem or put on a patch or even iron their clothes. Some can’t write a sentence, put together a resume, or cut the lawn and keep the yard in order.

They won’t always have automatic sprinklers or have mama to sew or iron their clothes, or have pops to ﬁ x the brakes on their cars. To use the colloquial, “What is we go’na do“, when these chores need doing and the money is not there to pay someone else to keep the house clean and carry out the daily chores? Well, summer can be the time to double down and learn how to work because for sure there will come a time when these things need to be done.

On the Internet you will ﬁnd lists of things every young child needs to know by the time he/she is 14 years old. A few of the items include:

Do chores around the house

Cook a meal

Do a load of laundry

Basic self defense

Basic entrepreneurial thinking

Do yardwork.

How to take public transportation

Practice basic ﬁrst aid

Safely use a ladder

Use basic hand tools

Seek help in an emergency

There was a time when we all had jobs in the summer. I have practiced law for over thirty years and yet I can still do the things that Mama taught me in order to take care of myself. Computers have taken away many if the menial jobs that served as introduction to the world of work.

Computers are the miracle of the twenty ﬁrst century but they have crippled our youth as well. Young people today can’t count, do math, do research the old fashioned way, or even socialize as those of us born years ago. I see younger people pushing their offspring in strollers and looking at their cell phones at the same time. I call it a lost opportunity. Instead of taking the time to talk to the child or read to him or her they are reading to themselves and have even given the child a small hand held electronic device to stare into. It is as if you are walking your dog.

There is no verbal communication going on between the two. No interactive learning is taking place.

Get rich schemes are the thing of this generation. Buying and ﬂipping property is one of the modern day careers that can result in some becoming rich. The facts are that every business has a start up period that will require somebody to do the janitorial work, keep up the property, the landscaping, and be out selling your product or service. The only question is how much of your proﬁt are you going to give up, unnecessarily, when you can do it in house and make it a learning experience.

A group of church women out of the Church Of God In Christ calls it personal development and holds an annual conference to push the point. Their material says they are “Impacting a Changing and Challenging World.” I was blessed to be one of their presenters last year. My topic was Impacting the World Through Parallel Professions. This group of women is doing exactly what we as a people should be doing, sharing the talents they have gained to the next generation.

Take the time to develop a program to introduce your young to the changing world of professions. It can be done through the church, your Sorority, Fraternity or whatever club you belong to. Similarly, the Gamma Zeta Boule Foundation, a mentor program for young men to introduce them to various professions and the world of work. Each year they award young high school men with scholarships that to toward their college education. I commend the work that the churches, Youth organizations, and Sororities and Fraternities are doing with for young men and women. My advice is get involved or create something to teach youth the art of surviving and thriving. If you can’t ﬁnd a group to participate in, create one. Adopt the quote, “If it is to be it is up to me.”