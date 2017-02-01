Black News

The Altadena Library’s Second Saturday concert season features Pierce Brochetti and the Splish Splash Band on Saturday February 11th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Our Second Saturday for February now features a NEW artist! Our original artist for February, Louis Van Taylor, has been rescheduled to April and we will now feature the Splish Splash band in February.

Originally formed by Pierce Brochetti and Dolores D’Angelo, joined later by the forces of Steve Kuhn and Leo Valenzuela on the rhythm section, the Splish Splash Band was created. Starting out as an acoustic, classic rock/folk cover band, they slowly evolved into a full on Rock n Roll band. Some of their playlist have been rearranged to ﬁt Splash Splash’s mood and others have been left untouched. Regardless of the arrangements you will tap your feet and clap your hands, singing along as we take you back in time to some of the best Rock n Roll that was ever written: From Van Halen to Elvis to Mariah Carey to Poison, it’s only Rock n Roll – but we like it!

During Second Saturday performances at the Altadena Library you can listen to great music as you sip beer and wine from The Ale House; savor grilled eats from El Patron and Guerrilla Chef Mateo; and sample delectable desserts from Sweeter Than Honey. Altadena Library also hosts a monthly art show which you can view while dancing the night away.

For more information, call 626 798-0833 or visit the library online at: www. AltadenaLibrary.org.