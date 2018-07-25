Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Embraces Innovative International Platform Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service

July 18, 2018 – The nation’s oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American college women has vowed to promote education, women’s health, economic security, cultural awareness and global issues. Newly installed International President, Dr. Glenda Glover, took the helm of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated on July 12, 2018, during the sorority’s 68th international conference in Houston, Texas. She reafﬁrmed her commitment to the service organization before a record crowd and unveiled an innovative and socially-conscience agenda that addresses global challenges while fulﬁlling Alpha Kappa Alpha’s mission of Service to All Mankind.

As the 30th International President, Dr. Glover will lead the prestigious 110-year-old organization of nearly 300,000 members and over 1000 chapters from 2018 to 2022. Her primary duties include continuing the sorority’s illustrious legacy of service, propelling the membership onto the global stage, and implementing an array of programs to educate and empower children, women, and families. These programs embody the excellence that is Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Over the next four years, the sorority will answer the call to action and service, addressing critical issues that impact the quality of lives throughout the world. Members embraced the 2018–2022 International Program theme, “Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service,” which will focus on five fundamental program targets, one signature program, and seven community impact days designed to continue the advancement of Alpha Kappa Alpha and underscore the organization’s commitment to service.

The sorority’s signature program, #CAPSM (College Admissions Process), is designed to assist high school seniors as they seek admission into college by providing guidance and support in completing the application and enrollment process and entry into college. This approach includes all the steps from researching various colleges to actually completing the application process to actually enrolling in college.

Remaining true to the sorority’s mission to cultivate and encourage high scholastic standards and in the effort to continue to promote and support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority introduces Target I: HBCU for Life: A Call to ActionSM. Through this initiative, members will promote, market and ﬁ nancially support HBCUs. The sorority also will implement an endowment initiative (in partnership with the Educational Advancement Foundation) to endow a scholarship at each accredited four-year HBCU.

Under Target II: Women’s Healthcare and Wellness, Alpha Kappa Alpha will continue to raise community awareness of critical health issues impacting African American women. The primary focuses will be Breast Cancer Awareness and Prevention, Heart Health, Nutrition and Wellness, and Care for the Caregivers. Alpha Kappa Alpha will introduce its own AKA Breast Cancer Mobile Screening Unit, which will provide access to mammograms in targeted communities. In addition, chapters will engage in activities that raise awareness of the risk factors associated with heart health, emphasize the importance of incorporating good nutrition into daily lifestyles and emphasize the need for caregivers to practice preventive healthcare as well as intentional self-care.

The sorority will underscore the importance of maintaining personal ﬁnances, asset accumulation, and wealth building with Target III: Building Your Economic Legacy. Members will be encouraged to support African-American businesses and entrepreneurs in addition to educating the community about the value of supporting African-American businesses through their Black Dollar 365 initiative.

Alpha Kappa Alpha will expose students to arts enrichment and culture by focusing on visual and performing arts through Target IV: The Arts! With an emphasis on the Harlem Renaissance and the Black Arts Movement, chapters will champion activities and community events that showcase the artistic talents of middle and high school students while bringing awareness to the critical role that the Harlem Renaissance and Black Arts movement played in the development of African-American art and culture.

Target V: Global Impact will continue the sorority’s focus on Global Assistance Activities. Chapters will make an international impact by engaging in global projects that provide assistance to underserved international areas populated with people of color.

Another highlight of the Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service administration will be Community Impact Days when chapters will implement initiatives annually on the same day worldwide, to demonstrate Alpha Kappa Alpha’s collective impact.

Through this exciting International Program, Alpha Kappa Alpha will continue to build upon its rich legacy as the sorority impacts and elevates communities with the Excellence brand of service.