Allstate and Tom Joyner Celebrate Family, Fun and Fellowship

Labor Day Weekend at the 16th Annual Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion

Tom Joyner, host of the nationally syndicated Tom Joyner Morning Show®, and Allstate Insurance Company are celebrating the importance of family fun for every generation at the 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion®. The prominent event, now in its 16th year, will be held at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, FL this Labor Day weekend August 30–September 3. Attracting more than 25,000 people annually, the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion® welcomes families from all over the country for a weekend ﬁ lled with concerts, celebrity interactions, enlightening seminars, one of the largest family themed expos for the African-American community, a theme park option, shopping, College Day featuring prominent colleges and universities – poised to accept applications – and endless themed activities. The event’s free Fam-Fest Expo is open to the public the entire weekend and guests can also enjoy passes to Universal Orlando® theme park. This year’s event will feature concerts from legendary R&B, Soul, Funk band Maze featuring Frankie Beverly on Friday; R&B group Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD) and Comedian Rickey Smiley on Saturday; and an entire day of inspiration with Sunday’s Gospel Explosion presenting Erica Campbell with more celebrities to be announced.

The weekend ofﬁcially kicks off with a party hosted by Tom Joyner and LIVE performances on Thursday. Friday morning, The Tom Joyner Morning Show will broadcast its annual Sky Show® live with a performance that is open to the public from 6:00am – 10:00am ET.

“Every year, we create a fun, entertainment-ﬁlled atmosphere that truly celebrates families and what we love,” said Joyner, whose radio show airs in markets all over the country. “I am so proud to continue this tradition and know it will be our best year yet.” Initiated in 2003, Joyner’s annual “Party with a Purpose®” for families has featured a stellar lineup of today’s hottest entertainers. Tom Joyner radio afﬁliate Star 94.5/Orlando will invite the Central Florida audience to participate throughout the weekend.

Allstate is giving Tom Joyner Morning Show listeners a chance to win a trip to the 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion. From July 11th to August 10th, visit BlackAmericaWeb.com to share your Stories of Strength to enter for a chance to win.

For more information about the 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion® and to see a full schedule of events, visit BlackAmericaWeb.com.