Black News

If you have already provided an RSVP for this Saturday’s session, thank you very much. If you have not responded and you plan to attend, please RSVP now so that we can obtain an accurate head count for lunch.

The February LAMP Mentor Program session will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Polytechnic School in Pasadena. Please see the attached ﬂ yer and map. We will not be on the main campus. We will meet on the Upper School campus which is south of the main campus. Parking is available at the S/W corner of Wilson Avenue and Cornell Road. We will meet upstairs in the library in the building that says Upper School campus (corner of Cornell Road and Catalina Avenue). I can be reached at (626) 807-7444 if you get lost. Please remember to bring your black LAMP notebooks to take notes.

When it comes to the entertainment industry, we are all familiar with the acting roles in front of the camera. However, we want to expose our students to the other integral roles involved in ﬁ lm making and television production. This special LAMP Mentor session is titled, “The Business of Hollywood: Understanding the Role of an Executive Producer in Television?”

The session will be moderated by noted author and attorney Darrell Miller. Mr. Miller was recognized as the 2016 Beverly Hills Bar Association “Entertainment Lawyer of the Year.” He represents several high profile clients in the entertainment industry. The speaker will be Charles Murray, a successful Executive Producer for Marvel Productions, “Sons of Anarchy”, “Roots”, “Castle” and “Criminal Minds”. This will be an interactive program designed to give LAMP students a real insight on the role of writers and show runners in television and the ﬁlm business.

Parents are welcomed to attend this session and LAMP students may bring a guest. However, everyone must RSVP to this email and register with us ASAP. Please remember that our dress code for young men is coat and tie.