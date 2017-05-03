AKAs Present Ms. Tonita Fernandez, Mother of the Year

AKA Presents Ms. Tonita Fernandez, Mother of the Year

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, the Pasadena Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is sponsoring the 29th Annual Fashionetta Salute to Mothers and Scholarship Luncheon & Fashion Show at the Glendale Hilton from 10 AM – 3 PM. During this year’s event, the 2017 Mother of the Year, Ms. Tonita Fernandez will be honored.

At Chandler School in Pasadena, Ms. Fernandez is the Diversity Coordinator and teaches ﬁrst grade. She is one of the only African American teachers of a core subject at Chandler. Among students and parents, Ms. Fernandez has a reputation for setting high expectations, instilling the passion to learn, being warm, nurturing, enthusiastic and caring. She is a true light within Chandler, but her reach extends beyond this school.

Ms. Fernandez is a product of Pasadena schools and graduated from Pasadena High School. She has a Bachelor’s degree from LaVerne College and a Master’s in Education/ Human Development from Paciﬁc Oaks College. Ms. Fernandez is the proud mother of 6 children – one girl and ﬁve boys plus 22 godchildren. She has truly opened up her heart and her home as she has adopted three of her children and is doing foster care with two of her children as she completes the adoption process. As she has built her family, they range in age from college to pre-school. She feels blessed to be able to make a difference in the lives of these children and spends a great deal of time and dedication encouraging and directing their path.

Ms. Fernandez loves to help children thrive and be their best. She achieves this in her personal, professional and volunteer life. A few, but not all of the places that have been graced by Ms. Fernandez’s passion to make a difference in the lives of children are Campﬁ re Boys and Girls, Group Homes, Sycamores and the National Foster Care Organization. While giving to others, she receives joy through the smiles and excitement of children and adults where she has helped them learn their lessons, achieve their goals, win their ﬁrst job and more.

While she is very busy raising her own family and teaching, she also owns and operates a private tutoring and enrichment center called Superstar Education and Enrichment for Kids that is more commonly known as “the cottage”. Her primary goal with this facility is to provide services to children from all environments with a special focus on foster children where she helps them move forward socially and academically. She has worked with low-income, under-served and neglected youth her entire career in the hopes of leveling the playing ﬁeld.

With such a busy life, Ms. Fernandez does take time for herself by ﬁnding time to craft, hike, coach sports, travel and more. She enjoys gospel music and her favorite songs are “If I Could Help Somebody” and “I Won’t Complain.” Her life philosophy that is truly exempliﬁed by all that she does for others is, “In life, it is not about what you can get but what you can give.”

Ms. Fernandez has truly devoted herself to children and others. She offers the following advice to them, “Follow your heart and follow your dreams. Be prepared to work harder than is expected of you. Go the extra mile. The difference between achieving something ordinary and something extraordinary is that little extra that you put forth.”

Proverbs 31:29 reads, “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” Ms. Tonita Fernandez exempliﬁes this verse and lives it every day as she blesses her family, her students and others by freely loving, caring, being thoughtful and unselﬁsh. The Pasadena Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is very proud to honor Ms. Tonita Fernandez as the 2017 Mother of the Year!

If you want to attend Fashionetta and join in this recognition of a deserving woman from our community, you can go to ‘thepaif.org’ to purchase a ticket. Your support is needed and appreciated.