AKA Presents Ms. Anita McKinley, Mother of the Year

On Saturday, May 12, 2018, the Pasadena Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is sponsoring the 30th Annual Fashionetta Salute to Mothers and Scholarship Luncheon & Fashion Show at the Glendale Hilton from 10 AM – 3 PM. During this year’s event, the 2018 Mother of the Year, Ms. Anita McKinley will be honored.

Anita is a native of Los Angeles that moved to Pasadena 44 years ago when she married her high school sweetheart, Earl McKinley, who lived in the area. They are the proud parents of two children, Aaron and April. They were blessed two years ago with a grandbaby, Tyrion. Aaron and April are proud products of the PUSD school system where Anita was an active member of the PTA during their time in school.

Anita has truly made her mark in the Pasadena Area through McKinley Family Daycare. She ran this center for over 17 years and made a positive mark on over 100 children that were blessed to come through her care. She felt that this job gave her a chance to exercise her ministry of loving, protecting and caring for children of all backgrounds. In this role, she was known for taking complete care of her newborn to grade school children. She nursed them back to health when sick, made sure they got to school when parents had transportation problems and even opened her doors on holidays when parents had to go to work. Parents and children felt a bond with her and looked at her more like family. Many of the children that she cared for continue to come back to see her. Barbara Dugas Patterson’s children went to Anita’s daycare from the time that they were born. She stated, “If the deﬁnition of selﬂess love had an illustration in the dictionary, it would be a picture of my beautiful friend Anita.”

Despite being busy with work and her family, Anita has found time to make a difference in the community. She attends Community Bible Church where she is a Sunday Morning Greeter, participates in community prayer walks and helps to organize the Annual Community Clothing Giveaway Event. She has also volunteered her time at the WOW JAM in Pasadena. WOW JAM is an event that provides free haircuts, bike repairs, health and vision screenings, grocery giveaways, makeovers, connections to community resources and more. Anita strives to hold a hand out to bring light to those that are less fortunate. Anita is a ﬁerce advocate for children and families.

In her spare time, Anita enjoys traveling and reading. She has a big heart and ﬁnds joy in spending quality time with her family and participating in the success of others. She said that she is all about LOVE where she gets this naturally – it is a ‘family thing.’ Coretta Harris was blessed to have been adopted by Anita and her entire family over 25 years ago when she moved from the East Coast to Los Angeles. Coretta continues to be thankful for this blessing, but realizes that she was not the only one that was brought into the fold of this family with a big heart.

When thinking about our children of today, Anita’s message is to Stay Woke! To support this philosophy, she offers the following quote by Whitney M. Young, “It is better to be prepared for an opportunity and not have one than to have an opportunity and not be prepared.”

The Pasadena Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is very proud to honor Ms. Anita McKinley as the 2018 Mother of the Year!

Sponsors for the 30th Annual Fashionetta are Edison International, AT&T and Friends of PAIF. If you want to attend Fashionetta and join in this recognition of a deserving woman from our community, you can go to ‘thepaif.org’ to purchase a ticket. Your support is needed and appreciated.