“Ain’t No Need of Worrying”

Clarence Thomas and Anita Hill revisited

Last weekend, I put on the turntable an old record by The Winans. The title of the album is “Decision”. It’s a 33 rpm vinyl and is a Christian’s testimony. To the spirit of God, the singer testiﬁes and says in the introductory piece, “Ain’t no need in worrying what the night is gonna bring, it’ll be all over in the morning.” With all that is going on in America with a Trump presidency, the message is powerful. The world has not seen anything like this President. His own staff have called him an idiot and a moron. I guess based on that, he can be called the moron president or idiot president.

Currently, we are looking at the conﬁrmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s pick to be on the Supreme Court of the United States. A woman who is a college professor, has come forward alleging that she was the victim of an attempted rape by Kavanaugh 30 plus years ago. Her attorney is calling it an attempted sexual assault. Based on my near 40 years of practicing law, I would say based on the facts as stated by the professor it’s called “attempted rape Kavanaugh.” He does what men do in these circumstances. He denies it. He says he wasn’t at the party where the incident occurred.

One Senator from Utah, where they just recently outlawed Polygamy, who while admitting he doesn’t know the woman says the woman is confused. What is interesting is that Kavanaugh at ﬁ rst didn’t recall what party it was or where it was, but now states he wasn’t there. Also his friend, Mark Judge, wrote in his life’s memoir entitled, “Wasted” about his getting so drunk in high school that he would black out. Judge was allegedly there while Kavanaugh tried to get him “some” also states it didn’t happen. The professor’s lawyer had her take a lie detector test, which indicates that she was there and told the truth. She also told her husband and her therapist about the incident years ago.

The world has seen this movie before when Clarence Thomas was appointed to the Supreme Court by another Republican President George Bush one in 1991. He was conﬁrmed by three votes (48 to 51) . He was accused of sexual harassment by a Black law school professor, Anita Hill. The senators voting to conﬁ rm Thomas were all white men.

Today there are women in the Senate and, more importantly, they are on the Senate Judiciary committee who must approve Kavanaugh before sending it forward to the full Senate for a ﬁnal vote. Following the Clarence Thomas and Anita Hill affair there was an explosion of women being elected to the United States Congress including Senators Boxer and Feinstein who now sit on the Judicial committee where Kavanaugh is presently defending his name. As a note, it isn’t that he did this thing when he was in high school over 30 years ago, it’s that he seems to be lying about it now.

Judge Kavanaugh has the misfortune of being nominated by the so-called idiot president where women are not just going to take it anymore. The women have raised over one million dollars to ﬁght those who vote for Kavanaugh. If they vote him in, they do so at their peril. They can kiss Congress goodbye.

So far the Me Too movement has captured a number of powerful men in high-level positions such as President Trump, Matt Lauer, Bill Cosby, Charlie Rose, Harvey Weinstein, Garrison Keillor, Leslie Moonves, Al Franken, Bill O’Reilly, Louis CK, Roger Ailes, Brett Ratner, Russell Simmons, and now a drunk teenager named Brett Kavanaugh.

Before they even get to the full Senate Kavanaugh has to again face California’s Senator Kamala Harris. As a former Attorney General for the country’s most populous state. Everybody acknowledges that she’s smart and she’s tough.

Two women senators, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski may hold the key to the nomination. They could hold up the nomination. These two senators were part of the judicial committee who previously agreed that Al Frankin had to step down from his seat in the Senate when he admitted that he made some sexually explosive actions years ago. They were part of the committee that held up Judge Merrick Garland for over a year when he was nominated by President Barack Obama.

The reason the words and vote of these two women is important is because the Republicans have shown that they would support a gangster to get what they want. The truth is not important to them. We hear the world saying that Bill Cosby needs to go to Jail but Kavanaugh, nominated by an admitted sexual abuser President needs to go the Supreme Court and sit there for life with another alleged sexual abuser, named Clarence Thomas ruling on the rights of Americans.

I merely say, here we go again, and then I remember a speech by my friend Hardy Brown, publisher of the Black Voice newspaper, that he made years ago at Metropolitan Baptist Church. He reminded the crowd, “We went through a lot of things as Black folks but with our faith in God we got over.” And so I reﬂect on that speech, the Winans testimony, and other things we have gotten over as black people in this world, and I come to the conclusion that there “ain’t no need to worrying, the morning is gonn’a come”.