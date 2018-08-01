Additional Environmental Budget Funding Passes in Sacramento Statement by Senator Anthony J. Portantino

The California Legislature recently passed an important measure to continue the fight for a cleaner California.

Senator Anthony J. Portantino, D–La Cañada Flintridge, serves on the budget committee which earlier in the day passed the bill on its way to the full Senate. He is pleased by the outcome.

“Today, I am glad that these important measures have been addressed in the California State Budget. California should continue to be the leader on environmental issues and our budget reﬂects that goal. I am grateful to sit on the Budget Committee and be part of this commitment to the people of California,” commented Senator Portantino.

The changes to the Budget Act of 2018 reﬂect the allocation of $1.4 billion included in the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Funding from Proposition 56. Items are highlighted below: $20 million to the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) for urban greening programs.

$21.165 to the Governor’s Ofﬁce of Planning and Research for research on reducing carbon emission and technical assistance to disadvantaged communities.

$8.513 million to the California Conservation Corps for the training and work program

$12.5 million to the State Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission for low carbon fuel production.

$165 million to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for ﬁ re prevention programs.

$1.5 million to the California Coastal Commission for the Coastal Management Program.

$645 million to the Air Resources Board to be distributed for reducing agricultural sector emissions, Hybrid and Zero-Emissions Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program, Enhanced Fleet Modernization Program to replace school busses, Wood smoke Reduction Program, and the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project

The budget also appropriates funding for the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection, and Outdoor Access for All Fund from Proposition 68 to the Wildlife Conservation Board. It allocates $10 million for wildlife corridor infrastructure projects, $10 million for the upper watershed lands in the Sierra Nevada and Cascade Mountains

Appropriates $30 million from the Air Pollution Control Fund to the ARB for local air districts implementation of AB 617

Appropriates $20 million from the California Tire Recycling Management Fund

Appropriates $134.5 million from the Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Fund