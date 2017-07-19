Adaptive Art Program Free Reception & Artwork Unveiling Set July 22

“We Belong” in Pasadena is the theme for this year’s popular Adaptive Art Program art show—and you belong there at the special free artists’ reception, 3-5 p.m., Saturday, July 22, at the Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave.

Original artwork from the program’s participants will be on display at the Armory from July 22 to Sept. 8, 2017. The free art show celebrates the artists’ work and the theme of connection and community with skillfully depicted, colorful artwork featuring acts of kindness, caring and inclusion.

The free opening reception is your chance for a ﬁrst look at the original artwork, along with an opportunity to meet some of the artists and to purchase booklets of the exhibit, while supplies last, for a suggested $10 minimum, tax-deductible donation to the Pasadena Recreation and Parks Foundation, www.prpf.org. Light refreshments will be served.

This year’s cover is by artist Maria Escobar of Pasadena whose masterful use of geometry and color blocking creates a stunning, rhythmic backdrop for a scene depicting an unlikely friendship between a monkey and a lonely goldﬁ sh, who yearns to be a part of the outside world. Maria’s vibrant drawing is entitled, “We Belong.”

For the duration of the special exhibit, the Armory’s Community Room will be open free of charge to the public Tuesdays through Sundays, Noon to 5 p.m. Visit www.armoryarts.org/webelong for more information, or call (626) 792-5101.

The City’s Human Services and Recreation Department provides the Adaptive Art program for artists with disabilities who live in the greater Pasadena area. Visit www.cityofpasadena. net/humanservices for more information.

