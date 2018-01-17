Academic Achievers; MPYD Mustangs Continue to Succeed

On December 14, 2017, Mentoring & Partnership for Youth Development (MPYD) hosted its annual Holiday Award Ceremony at the John Muir High School library.

The purpose of the ceremony was to recognize students for their academic excellence and celebrate their achievements. Students, parents, Muir faculty, and the MPYD community were invited to celebrate the student’s success with holiday décor, cheerful music, and a delicious meal spread provided by Muir instructor Donnetha Wallace and her student work crew. Ms. Wallace is an instructor in career and technical education, and focuses

on culinary arts with her students.

This year, MPYD awarded 27 students for their academic achievements throughout the ﬁrst semester of the 2017-2018 academic year. Students were awarded for having a 3.0 and higher GPA, having the highest GPA of the program, as well as having the second highest GPA.

MPYD also recognized students for having the most improved academics throughout the semester.

In addition, 10 students were awarded free laptop computers by John Smith of Neighbors Empowering Youth. In total, MPYD awarded $3,800 to the 27 students, and we cannot be more proud of our young men.

We would also like to give thanks to Pasadena Councilmember Tyron Hampton, Pasadena Councilmember and Vice-Mayor John Kennedy, Christian Daly from the ofﬁces of District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Dominick Correy from ofﬁces of State Assemblyman Anthony Portantino, Shannon Louis from the ofﬁces of Congresswoman Judy Chu, and Helen Goodman of the National Council of Negro Women. Finally, thank you to the entire MPYD community for your continued support and dedication towards helping us in our efforts of “changing lives through mentoring” and “building real men.”