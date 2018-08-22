A Word for Omarosa

I rushed out to buy Omarosa Manigault Newman’s book about her life and times with the scoundrel president, Donald Trump. Her story was that of a typical poor black girl, growing up in public housing after her beloved father Jack Manigault was killed in a ﬁght, leaving her mother with four children to raise. She attended a small Baptist Church where the Manigault clan made up half the congregation and survived on food stamps and Section 8 housing assistance.

She entered and won beauty contests, heard Jessie Jackson in the 1984 presidential contest proclaim “I Am Somebody,” got a volleyball scholarship to a Historical Black College in Wilberforce, Ohio, where she played volleyball and joined the debate team, and chess team. Her accomplishments made her family proud. They also conformed in her own mind that Jackson was right. She was somebody. Her brother Jack Jr. was also making a name for himself. Traveling down a different road, he became a gang member, landed in juvenile hall and became a jailbird.

A note from her, grandmother when they drove her to Wilberforce, is one of her greatest memories. The note said, “We love you, Onee” (her grandmother’s nickname for her). “We believe in you. Don’t forget to read your Bible, and make us proud.”

Her college volleyball coach taught her that nothing matters more than winning. That became her mantra, which she continues to live by. The Cosby Show and the ﬁctional Hillman College helped her get through her college years.

Her professors contributed to her accomplishments in journalism, public speaking, and her radio and television skills. After receiving Bachelors from Central State, she went to Howard University where she earned her Masters. She takes the time to applaud Howard University which she says

is a special place. Howard graduates more African American PhD’s, MBA’S, lawyers, doctors and dentists than any other university in the country. My experience with Howard came through my son who graduated from Howard. He went on to earn a PhD. I commend Omarosa and other African Americans for attending a Black college. It is an encouragement to families to look at the 105 Black colleges and universities for their sons and daughters.

Following graduation, Omarosa worked with Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, Donna Brazile

and others which led to an audition for a new television show, The Apprentice, starring Donald Trump. She submitted an audition tape and when she received the call to be on the show, she basically said, “What took you guys so long?”

Omarosa’s story is not a unique one and she is hated by many in the Black community, however, I want to point out that she got to the top of the heap by ﬁrst getting an education. Also by taking advantage of work opportunities. When the time came to make a move struggling with Trump, she felt the beneﬁts would outweigh the detriments, so went to work for him and worked it to her advantage.

Today Omarosa is one of those people who is known by one name, like Aretha (God rest her soul), Cher, and Hillary. She has made her mark. Depending on how the Trump affair comes out, she has made a major contribution to the history of this country. She has the goods on the con man President with tapes, e-mails, videos and what other evidence she calls receipts. I say more power to her. She out trumped Trump. As we analyze Omarosa’s rise, we can take the good parts for us and our children and leave the rest alone.