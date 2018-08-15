“A Tree” A symbolism of oneself

Someone once said my soul is like a seed planted within the earth. The rain that falls upon the soil I lay in is the experiences of life that grants my roots to ground me within. I grow daily as the roots stretch out to open my heart and mind to blessings scattered around me. My trunk builds as the base of my character. The branches stretch outward as the growing pains get me to the milestones of my life. The sun kisses my external to provide me with layers of strong skin that braces me for mild and powerful impacts of many storms.

My eye exists in the middle of my strength; that is my core. From my branches I create leaves, memories of life that stays with me or falls in seasons where I tend to forget. Why, oh why do I lose so many? If you see me in the distance standing so strong, just know it took years to make it thus far. Look at me and learn from me. When life gives you rain or storms use the effects of it to give you stamina and to touch you with growth.

We don’t only grow from the good things in life. The major growth comes from the blessing that look like curses because they teach you of yourself and of this world and how to protect your seed.

Follow truth, follow love, follow movement, ﬂ ow your spirit and learn to embrace every moment that feeds your life. Take a minute, use your breath as your conscious, and breathe in, and breathe out, now… let go!

Blessings!

– Monique Thompson

– monique.thompson.96@my.csun.edu