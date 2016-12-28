Black News

Politically, 2016 will be known primarily for two names. Obama and Trump. And there are two names that mark positive and negative Black contributions to America in 2016. Muhammad Ali and Prince come to mind.

Obama made us proud as a country and Trump embarrassed us as he reminded us of the racist past. The death of Muhammad Ali reminded us of our heroism and how we overcame the greatest obstacles that man can devise. All I can say about Prince is “a unique talent, wasted, too soon.” Ali and Obama demonstrated during their lives that we can do all things when we work together.

A new crop of Black Heroes came alive in 2016, such as First Lady Michelle Obama and Reverend William Barber of North Carolina. If there ever was doubt as to how great, brilliant, and beautiful Michelle Obama was, all doubt was left on the ﬂoor when Milanna Trump copied Michelle’s speeches, word for word, for the world to see more than once.

With the discovery of new heroes, unfortunately we discover a new group of villains. In 2016, White Evangelicals proved what many have always believed. They weren’t trying to serve God. They just wanted the world to be close to money, celebrity and white male control, again. They voted for Trump for President after he proved he was a racist, misogynist, and dumb.

2016 was a year when the world became acquainted with North Carolina NAACP President, Reverend Dr. William Barber. This preacher is profound in his pronouncements that grew the Moral Monday Movement’s that are defeating the South’s efforts to stop Black folks from exercising their right to vote. Rev. Barber talks in his new book, “The Third Reconstruction”, about how God uses people with disabilities to do his work. He reminds us that Moses was a stutterer, David had to ﬁght Goliath with a Slingshot, and Esther and her uncle Mordecai worked together to stop the destruction of the Jewish people. These examples symbolize that working together in faith we can do all things just like Frederick Douglas and some Quakers, and Sojourner Truth and Elizabeth Cade Stanton of the Women’s Suffrage Movement won the right to vote.

Barber is afflicted with an extreme case of ankylosing spondylitis form of Arthritis that fuses your bones in place. His neck, base of his spine, and hips all locked up on him, simultaneously. The Duke University graduate pastors in Greenleaf, North Carolina as the people told him that he has much to offer.

We are all waiting to see what the New Year will bring but we should remember that as Children of Christ, nothing can stop us from his blessings for which we give thanks. Trump is no king. His bluster and loud lies should not determine the direction of our lives. It should merely inspire us to prepare ourselves to live as God wants us to … Out Loud and in his will.

From the Journal and staff, “Happy New Year!”