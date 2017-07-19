Recently I watched a movie called Slumdog Millionaire. This movie originally debuted in 2008 and won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture in 2009. It’s the story of a young man who won $1 million as a contestant on the Indian version of the gameshow “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” Interestingly enough, the young man was able to answer every question correctly because they were each related to something he had experienced throughout his youth and young adult life.

This movie reminds me of myself. I’ve been called a “Miss-Know-It-All” because I tend to give my two-cents on just about every topic you can think of. I realize this can be somewhat annoying, but I don’t think it’s a bad thing. It just so happens that I know a little about a lot of things. For example, as a result of my formal education, I can quote excerpts from the works of William Shakespeare, Ernest Hemmingway and Edgar Allan Poe. I can also solve complex mathematical equations. As a result of my continued learning, life experiences and curiosity, I know how to ﬁ le a Pro-Se lawsuit (look it up if you don’t know what this is) and I know how to mount a ﬂ at screen TV on the wall without the wires showing. I also know how to perform CPR (including the use of an AED machine). Who cares, right? Well, my niece cared when she needed my help to write a college paper for her English class. My children cared when they needed help with their math homework. I cared when I won my lawsuit (although I don’t recommend ﬁling a lawsuit without an attorney). My home gym looks fabulous with the TV mounted to the wall! And someone will care if they ever need CPR and I just happen to be around.

I also recall that when I was barely a teenager, I babysat for an adult member of my church. A short time after she returned home, her young daughter somehow managed to get chewing gum in her hair. My church member grew frantic because she thought the only way to get the gum out was to cut her daughter’s hair. At that time, I remembered reading about how to remove gum from clothes, so I suggested that my church member spread some peanut butter around the gum in her daughter’s hair and then use a ﬁne-toothed comb to slide the gum out. My church member looked at me strangely but reluctantly gave it a try. Well, lo and behold it worked! My church member gave me the biggest hug and praised me for knowing that bit of information. Of course I got a “big head” at that moment from all of the praise, but I was thankful that I was still at her house at that time and able to help based on what I had learned.

My husband Jamal (whose name happens to be the same as the young man in the aforementioned movie) is also one who knows a little about a lot. Sometimes I refer to him as a walking dictionary because he can seamlessly blurt out names, dates, events and statistics off the top of his head! He consistently amazes me by how much he knows! Yet while he knows a little about a lot, he also knows a lot about a little. For instance, he is the only known scholar of African descent who has a PhD pertaining to the Dead Sea Scrolls. In this case, he is considered a subject matter expert (also known as a SME). While this term is more commonly associated with the technical ﬁeld, it refers to any individual who is considered an expert or authority in any given area or topic (such as a scholar, doctor, attorney, etc.). Nevertheless, my husband is constantly learning new things through his own research and observations. Go ahead. Ask him anything you want to know. I’m sure he can enlighten you!

My Mom, who is eighty-one years young, is a retired school teacher. She taught English and math for over 50 years. She also has a dual Master’s degree in both subjects. These days, she jokingly says that she has already forgotten more than any of her children and grandchildren will ever learn. Yet even though her memory fails her from time to time, I still consider her as one of the smartest women I know!

Albert Einstein stated that “education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think.” I add that thinking also involves “doing!” Otherwise, we can think about something all day long. But until our thoughts are turned into actions, we accomplish nothing. I also believe that learning a little about a lot helps to drive us closer to our passion. I say this because as we learn about certain topics or interests, we might ultimately ﬁnd the one thing that peaks our interest. We want to learn more about it and we want to be the best at it. Then before we know it, we are subject matter experts!

We’ve all heard that knowledge is power! For this reason, I encourage everyone, especially all young people, to learn as much as you can about everything that you can. Be observant! Be curious! Be inquisitive! Take advantage of every opportunity that you can to further your education, whether you are young or old. Also, remember that learning consists of more than just memorizing information. It includes applying what you learn to your everyday life. This reminds me of a quote by Benjamin Franklin that says, “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I may remember. Involve me and I learn.” Let’s get involved!