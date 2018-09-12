2019 Tournament of Roses® Royal Court Selection Process Begins Saturday, September 8

The 2019 Tournament of Roses Royal Court selection process begins with initial interviews on Saturday, September 8 and Monday, September 10 at Tournament House.

Royal Court members experience countless beneﬁts; becoming part of an organization dedicated to hands-on volunteerism, discovering opportunities to connect with and give back to the local community, developing public speaking skills, and growing self-conﬁdence.

“One of the many beneﬁts of being a member of the Royal Court was how many inspiring people I met and their stories about how much the Tournament of Roses and the Rose Parade meant to them.” recalls 2018 Rose Queen Isabella Marez. “It was a special experience because of how many doors it has opened for me but most importantly it has shown me what I am made of as a young woman and owning who I am with conﬁdence as I start a new journey into the real world.”

The 2019 Royal Court will attend nearly 100 community and media functions, serving as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community, and the greater Los Angeles area.

All are encouraged to apply and participate in one of the initial interview sessions at Tournament House on Saturday, September 8 or Monday, September 10. Participants are selected based upon a combination of qualities, including public speaking ability, youth leadership, academic achievement, and community and school involvement.

All individuals who participate in the initial interview sessions will receive a ticket for two people to attend the Royal Ball, a semi-formal dance hosted by the Tournament of Roses at the Pasadena Convention Center on September 14.

The Royal Court application, eligibility requirements, and additional information can be found at: www. tournamentofroses.com.

The grand finale for the Royal Court will be riding on the Royal Court ﬂoat in the 130th Rose Parade® presented by Honda and attending the 105th Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual, both on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.