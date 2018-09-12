2019 One City, One Story Selection to Be Revealed

Pasadena Public Library’s 17th One City, One Story book selection will be announced on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in Pasadena Central Library’s Fountain Courtyard, 285 E. Walnut St.

During the presentation, Mayor Terry Tornek and Michelle Perera, director of the Pasadena Public Library system, will announce the book selection and unveil a poster-size version of the book cover.

A 14-member community committee chose the novel. Last year’s selection was “Rise of the Rocket Girls,” by Nathalia Holt, PhD.

Pasadena’s annual community reading celebration, One City, One Story is designed to broaden and deepen an appreciation of reading and literature in the community, engage participants in dialogue and bring Pasadenans together by promoting greater understanding of differing points of view.

Each year, thousands of people read the same book and participate in related events, including a conversation with the author, ﬁlm series, book discussion groups, exhibitions, lectures and other activities.

One City, One Story events will be scheduled throughout March 2019, highlighted by the community dialogue with the author on Thursday, March 7. The full calendar will be announced in the near future.

For more information, visit http://cityofpasadena.libguides. com/onecityonestory or call (626) 744-7076.