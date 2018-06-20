2018 Small Business of the Year Recipient: Autobiography of Luke Walker

Luke Walker was born in the Holly Springs community of Springﬁeld, Arkansas. Luke started working at age 5, and at an early age, he and his 5 brothers were taught to cut their own hair by putting a string around their head and cutting upward to the string, as in performing a bowl cut. Luke became so proﬁcient at cutting hair that by age 8 was charging 10 cents for haircuts on the front porch of his home.

Luke always knew that he wanted to attend college and two weeks before starting college, his parents bought his ﬁrst electric clippers. As soon as he arrived at Arkansas State, he opened shop cutting hair for 50 cents which allowed him to earn enough money to help pay for college and earn a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts with an emphasis in Vocational Education.

After graduation, Luke held a variety of jobs such as: janitorial, arts & crafts at the Y.M.C.A., transmission mechanic for Aamco, taught Industrial Arts Vocational Education (Drafting), and dispatch for TransCon truck line before moving to Pasadena, California in 1968. He was employed at Steppes’ Barber Shop from May 19th 1969 to May 10th 1975. On May 17th, 1975 on a Saturday morning, Luke became the owner of his own business, aptly called Luke Walker’s Barber Shop. In the year of 1998, Luke relocated to his newly expanded, state-of-the-art barber& beauty shop called Luke Walker’s Barber & Beauty Care.

In 1985, Luke Walker attended Pasadena City College and received a Certiﬁcate in Aviation. Luke Walker has been involved in a number of community events including his 12 years as a participant in the Cosmetologist & Barbers Sickle Cell Anemia Lip Sync Talent Show where he helped raise more than $260,000. Luke Walker can be seen in commercials and is on the deacon board at Friendship Baptist Church since June 22nd, 2003.

Luke Walker has been married to Bobbie for 52 years whereas three daughters were added to this union: Patricia

(Zarsky), Alicia (Walker), Keshia (Walker-Bryant) and one grandson, Luther A. Walker II (mother Alicia Walker).