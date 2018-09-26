2018 National Essay Contest on the Film “DROP” for Youth, Ages 12-18 years Cash Prizes for Winners!

Black Women for Positive Change (BW4PC) announces a 2018 National Essay Contest about the ﬁlm, “DROP: A Story of Triumph.” Contestants can write a 1 page essay, produce a 2 minute Rap or submit a poem to express their views about the message in DROP about the choice of staying in school or dropping out.

The DROP Essay Contest is part of the annual 2018 Week of Positive Change, Non-Violence and Opportunities, October 13-21, 2018. In a joint statement, BW4PC National Co-Chairs Dr. Stephanie Myers and Daun S. Hester stated, “We must convince youth that dropping out of school is a pipeline to prison and violence. They must stay in school and earn their high school diploma or GED to prepare for success.”

All youth ages 12-18 are eligible.

The ﬁlm stars actor Tray Cheney, of HBO’s “The Wire,” Bounce TV’s “Saint and Sinners,” and local actors. “We produced DROP to reach high school and middle school students. They can see themselves in our ﬁ lm and we hope this encourages them to trust us and take our advice to stay in school,” says Karen Carrington-Washington, Chair, DROP Essay Committee. Sponsors are Saint and Streetﬁ ghter Foundation, and American Family Insurance.

WHO: Youth ages 12-18 years DEADLINE: October 26, 2018 WHAT: National Essay Contest: DROP: A Story of Triumph. YOUTUBE FREE VIEWING: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A asVeQTqTYg&t=2s. HOW TO APPLY: ON-LINE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccX5_ chFWaylYTE9-Ux6iB4fGlxOO_axomx1uEF-vdcCfvLg/viewform. PAPER APPLICATION

AT: www.blackwomenforpositivechange.org. SUBMIT PAPER APPLICATION: dropessay2018@gmail.com.

WHAT: Students can submit: (1) One-page Essay; (2) a2-minute Rap, or (3) Poem/Spoken Word.

CASH PRIZES: High School and Middle School Winners in each category. First Place $250; Second Place:

$150 and Third Place: $75.

Black Women for Positive Change is a national interfaith, multicultural network of women, “Good Brothers” and Millennials from California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, New York, Texas and Virginia. Partners include Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Moms Demand Action for Common Sense Gun Control; Next Generation Action Network; American Family Insurance Company, Highmark, Inc; Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh; The 100 Fathers Inc.;