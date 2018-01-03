2018 Forecast – A Plan

As we look forward to a New Year we should look back for a moment to have a comparison. Looking back we experienced a United States President whose claim to fame is that he has been called a Moron and an Idiot by members of his own Cabinet. Looking at the ten top events of 2017, we discover ten disasters. Insults to Women and heralding their mistreatment started with “45’s” (Trumps) insults during his campaign for President.

He bragged about the things he could get away with like grabbing women by their genitals without permission.

The Russian efforts to affect our election, resulting in an election that has all the elements of a Benedict Arnold-type traitor in the White House.

We watched as 45 equated Nazi sympathizers and white supremacists with those protesting Police Brutality as “ﬁne people” on both sides. One Protestor was killed in that event in Charlottesville, Virginia. He said those ﬁghting were equals. 45 ﬁred an Attorney General for not going along with his Russian love fest.

Two elections later, the public was in disagreement. Virginia which is traditionally Republican, elected a Democratic Governor and Alabama, which is also traditionally Republican, elected a Democratic Senator over an alleged pedophile. Anti-immigrant Trump and his Republican party supported an anti immigrant crusade, ignoring that this country is a country of Immigrants.

As if to prove his anti-immigrant and as some would say Trump white supremacy policies, 45 added anti-Cuban and anti-Puerto Rican policies to his calling Black Ball players “Sons of B**ches. Then later he said that “all Haitians have Aids” and that “Nigerians shouldn’t be allowed in the Country because they would never return to their HUTS”. Really? I hope his base is happy.

A look at 2017 seems to paint a picture of more of the same in 2018. Trump will continue his program against everything President Barack Obama achieved. He will continue to resist his anti-immigrant program, and he will continue his resistance to his anti-women program as well as keeping the lawsuits against him going. Recently, this President has added banning certain words by eliminating words from our vocabulary that he does not like such as, Fetus, transgender and diversity.

We need our own resistance. We all need to vote. We need to run for public ofﬁce to defeat 45 and his Republican programs to stop protests like Colin Kaepernick’s taking a knee. Perhaps we should seriously consider donating funds and supporting Kaepernick’s efforts to buy a team. I think we need to present a program to get smart Presidents and non abusive people in the President’s ofﬁce. We need to ﬁnd ways to take advantage of the new laws on taxes and even the legalization of marijuana laws. I don’t think the marijuana laws are so great but if they keep the arrests down and keep family’s together and fathers out of homes where they could be an inspiration and trainer for their children, then I say let’s work out a plan that would beneﬁt us.

We need to take 2018 as a year to join with others to start legitimate businesses to support families and communities. Taking the weekly trip to Church to prepare your children for life with a minimum of trouble is a good start. Resist ignorance and poverty by taking a class or teaching your children new skills. Buy a piece of property even if you have to do that with someone else. Answer the question of do you want your child to follow your life’s pattern? Hopefully you said yes and are modeling that positive life before them.