2017 Veterans Day Reports – Best Cities, Money Survey & More

With Veterans Day around the corner and many veterans being denied millions of dollars in disability benefits while others face homelessness and unemployment, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2017’s Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live. The report compares the 100 largest U.S. cities across 17 key metrics, ranging from share of military skill-related jobs to housing affordability to availability of VA health facilities.

In addition, WalletHub also released its money-saving selection of 2017’s Best Military Credit Cards, along with the results of its 2017 Veterans Day Money Survey, which revealed that 72 percent of Americans would rather declare bankruptcy than ﬁ ght in a war, plus a whole lot more.

Here are some highlights from each report:

Best Cities for Veterans

Austin, TX Colorado Springs, CO Virginia Beach, VA Raleigh, NC Plano, TX Tampa, FL Fremont, CA Seattle, WA San Diego, CA Boise, ID

Worst Cities for Veterans

91. Cleveland, OH

92. San Bernardino, CA

93. Toledo, OH

94. North Las Vegas, NV

95. Birmingham, AL

96. Memphis, TN

97. Hialeah, FL

98. Baltimore, MD

99. Newark, NJ

100. Detroit, MI

7 2 p e r c e n t o f Americans say they would rather declare bankruptcy than fight in a war.

retirement benefits than planes, tanks and drones. 7 6 p e r c e n t o f Americans say the military doesn’t do enough to teach its personnel about personal finance.

59 percent of people say veterans don’t deserve better credit card offers.

7 in 10 people say members of the military should not have to pay for life insurance.

Best Military Credit Cards

Everyday Rewards: Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Signature® – 1.5% cash back on all purchases; no annual fee.

On-Base Purchases: Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® – 5% cash back on gas and military-base purchases (up to $3,000 spent per year), 2% on groceries (up to $3,000 spent per year) and 1% on everything else; no annual fee.

Credit Building: Navy Federal Credit Union nRewards® Secured Credit Card – no annual fee and 1 point per $1 spent on all purchases.



