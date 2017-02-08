Black News

2017 Black History Parade & Festival Hosts Red, Black & Green Honors Celebration

To a packed-house crowd at Noor, Paseo Colorado, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, the Black History Parade & Festival Planning Committee presented the “Red, Black & Green Honors Dinner” and presented community service awards to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Gena Lopez, Sheldon Epps, Billie Mitchell, and Muir MPYD. PCC – Programs & Staff honorees included: Dr. Robert Bell, PCC Trustee, Berlinda Brown, Beverly Tate, Joe Peron, Paul Price, Honoree, Dr. Christopher, Ibrahim Naeem and Gena Lopez.

Under the direction Horace Wormely the Director of the City of Pasadena Human Services and Recreation Department and Jackie Robinson Center Director, Jarvis Emerson and his committee, the annual dinner traditionally is the kick-off to Black History celebrations in Pasadena. The Black History parade and other special events, lectures and activities continues through Sunday, March 19. The Pasadena Black History Parade is February 18th. The Parade is one of the largest in the U.S. Pasadena Media, www. pasadenamedia.tv, will record the parade in its entirety for broadcast on KPAS, the City’s government TV station.

The Community Grand Marshalls are, Perry & Melanie Bennett of Perry’s Joint, and Community Youth Grand Marshall, Lindsay Cooper. The Celebrity Grand Marshall is Linda “Peaches” Tavani.

The Parade and Festival” begins at 10 a.m. at Charles White Park in Altadena, heads south on Fair Oaks Avenue and ends at Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. After the parade, enjoy the Black History Festival on Hammond Street and the north side of Robinson Park from 12-4:30 p.m. Food for purchase, fun activities for kids, displays, music and other free fun.

“Robinson Park Recreational Center Ground Breaking Ceremony” Begins at 1 p.m. on the lawn in front of the Robinson Park Recreation Center, 1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Join local dignitaries and the Robinson Family in breaking ground for a major rehabilitation project. The existing structure will be demolished and completely reconstructed to better serve the recreational needs of the community.

Friday, Feb. 24: “Senior Night Out” Enjoy good food, conversation and upbeat fun at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd., from 7-10 p.m. during this year’s special Senior Night Out event..

Stay connected to the City of Pasadena! Visit us online at visit http://cityofpasadena.net/HumanServices/ and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook. com/PasadenaHSR/ Or call the Human Services and Recreation Department, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (626) 744-4386.