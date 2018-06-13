100% Graduation Rate for MPYD Class of 2018

On Thursday, May 31, Mentoring & Partnership for Youth Development (MPYD) proudly announced that all 15 of its seniors satisﬁed the requirements to be presented their high school diplomas. For the second year in a row, MPYD has assisted a graduating class of 15 seniors, as well as, has had a 100% graduation rate amongst its senior students. This year, the graduating seniors will be attending schools such as PCC, Cal Poly Pomona, Cal State LA, Howard University, University of West Florida, UCLA, and UC Davis. The students were ecstatic when they realized that their four years of hard work had paid off and that they had overcome signiﬁ cant obstacles to achieve their goal. Many students earned academic scholarships from MPYD and other community partners. Through the support of the community, MPYD seniors earned over $40,000 in scholarship assistance for their academic success. Amongst the MPYD seniors, seven students were honored with at least one of the following: Acceptance of the John Muir Service Award, induction into the California Scholastic Federation Seal Bearers, and induction into the Nation Honor Society.

MPYD could not be more proud of its students for their hard work, their resilience, and their desire to be successful in the world. “There is no doubt in my mind that our students will go on to do great things” exclaimed Javier Gil, Managing Director of the program. He continued by stating, “It has been a successful year for MPYD. We have trained and prepared our young men to enter the real world, and we cannot wait to see what obstacles they conquer next.” As MPYD closes another chapter in its 16-year history, we would like to thank the community for its continued support of the program and its students. With the support of the community, MPYD can continue to help its young men graduate, and send them into their future feeling conﬁdent, and ready to make a change in the world.